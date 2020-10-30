Village of Wausa, Neb., receives grant for safety equipment

Soon the Village of Wausa will be able to purchase additional safety precautions for the community.

WAUSA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska town of Wausa recently purchased additional safety precautions for the community through a grant.

On Friday, the village was awarded a $500 lean on a Safety Grant from the League Association of Risk Management (LARM).

The grant was used to purchase first aid kits, fire extinguishers, ear muffs, safety glasses, face masks, safety goggles, and caution tape.

LARM is an insurance pool made up of over 170 villages, cities and government entities across Nebraska.

Karen Kleinschmidt, the village clerk/treasurer, applied for the grant.