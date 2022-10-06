SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On the first Thursday of October, Safe Place held a vigil and read the names of 13 people who lost their lives in the state of Iowa due to domestic violence.

Members of the non-profit organization hope that events like this can help bring attention to people who may feel the need for help.

“So individuals that are worried about leaving that are not sure if they are experiencing domestic violence to raising that awareness helps them feel not alone and like thay have somewhere to go,” said Stephanie Pickinpaugh, Executive Director of Safe Place.

Safe Place has a 24-7 crisis hotline for people to call, if they think that they need help at 1-800-982-7233.