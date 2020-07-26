Vigil held for Macy woman found dead near quarantine cabin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks gathered at War Eagle Park Saturday night to remember a Macy, Nebraska, woman who mysteriously died at Big Elk Park near Macy late last month.

Lenice Blackbird was a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, and after testing positive for COVID-19, she was sent to a quarantine cabin on the reservation with other tribe members who had tested positive.

Her family says soon after going to the quarantine cabin, she went missing and was later found dead by relatives.

Lenice’s family stated she had always stayed in touch until she went missing. Their search for her ended 20 minutes later when they found her dead near the cabin. Since then, they have heard nothing regarding her cause death or the reason why she wandered away from the cabin.

“We didn’t have any help. We didn’t have any help, so they should have jumped right on it. She was missing or they assumed she walked away, but that’s all they said, she walked away,” said a concerned associate of Blackbird’s.

The family says she was in the care of the Omaha Tribe’s health committee. When they asked the committee where she went, the family told KCAU 9 the committee said that “she just walked away.”