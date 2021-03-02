Vigil held for COVID-19 victims

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens gathered in the freezing cold outside the Sioux City Public Museum Monday to honor loved ones lost to COVID-19.

“It was touching, it was moving,” Pastor Jeremy Robertson with Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church said.

Several family members and friends of victims shared their stories, and sang in remembrance. Robertson says he’s lost members of his family and congregation to the virus.

“I choose to remember their lives in a positive way,” Robertson said.

Robertson says losing loved ones changed his perspective on the pandemic.

“I was one of the ones that initially said that I wasn’t going to take the vaccination, but after much thought about it, and losing loved ones, you know, I have a wife and children, so I want to do my part,” Robertson said.

The vigil offered a sobering experience for those like Sioux City Council member Alex Watters.

“Questioning whether we could have done more, or what more we could have done to save those individuals in our community is something I wrestle with quite regularly,” Watters said.

Both Watters and Robertson hope more folks will continue to embrace kindness and show understanding as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“We’re all in this together, and I think we need to get back to that mentality and understanding that our actions, and the things that we choose to do, the information we choose to spread, and the conversations we choose to have make a difference,” Watters said.

“We can defeat it, and we can come out,” Robertson said.