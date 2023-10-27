SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Vietnam War veteran from Sheldon received a free car from a local dealership.

Willard, a Vietnam War veteran, of Sheldon, was in need of a vehicle in order to make it to his VA medical appointments in Sioux Falls. Due to his apartment being destroyed in a fire, and his car from 1993 with 300,000 miles breaking down, he did not have the funds to afford the repairs, according to a release from Total Motors.

When Marissa Korver, also of Sheldon, heard Willard’s story, she made a post on Facebook telling his tale.

Drenkow Motors, a Total Motors dealership in Sheldon, heard the story and began to think up ways they could help Willard. They teamed up with Marissa and presented Willard with a pre-owned Crysler 300. The car was gifted free of charge.

Funds raised by Marissa and the Sheldon community totaled approximately $1,100 and were also gifted to Willard to help him with any other expenses.