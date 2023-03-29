SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — It’s been 50 years since the Vietnam War ended where the last U.S. troops left the country.

Siouxland Freedom Park had their 6th annual free dinner and ceremony in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day. Dinner was free for all veterans and active military in uniform while others were encouraged to make a free will offering.

A special guest was there at the dinner and wanted to give his own thanks.

“I want to thank you American veteran in Vietnam War, because all of you have a tie to fight together with South Vietnam Army,” said South Vietnamese Army Veteran Nguyen Cahn Nguyen.

“Look at the camaraderie, the joy and the sorrow. Anytime we can give them an opportunity to enjoy the occasion together we’re glad to do it,” said Mike Newhouse, President of Siouxland Freedom Park.

This will be the last time this dinner will be held at the interpretive center as the facility will be open with exhibits.