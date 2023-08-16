SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center will soon have a new exhibit to explore Teo Nguyen and his partner Micah Tran were in town for a press conference on their exhibit called Vietnam peace project.

Teo and Micah themselves Vietnamese Americans because of the Vietnam War expressed what they hope others in their community see in this exhibit.

“Vietnamese Americans who are refugees, who have very diverse views of what it means to be American, what it means to be Vietnamese, and what Vietnam is right now, said Tran and Nguyen, “We just hope that it’s one example of us telling our own stories.”

The exhibit will open tomorrow night and will be here until January when it will make its way to Paris France.