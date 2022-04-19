SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said video evidence led to the arrest of two men suspected of being connected to crimes involving burglaries and property damage.

According to the release, the men were being investigated for their possible connection to a number of burglaries as well as a fire that occurred in Lake View. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office had issued at least 6 warrants during this investigation.

On March 4, officials claimed John Bogue was found to be in possession of stolen property during a warrant search of his residence.

The release stated that John Bogue had been linked to at least two separate burglaries in Sac County since December of 2021.

During a search of Nick Bogue’s property, officers found stolen property that was said to be from a burglary that was being actively investigated. Law enforcement officials indicated that he knew that the items were being kept on his property.

The DCI crime lab identified a substance that was found floating in Nick Bogues’ toilet as methamphetamine. He allegedly told officers that he had tried to flush the meth and tramadol down the toilet while officials were executing the search warrant and entering his home.

According to the release, the investigation into some burglaries led sheriff officials to seize the phone of Nick Bogue. They then obtained a search warrant for the contents of the phone and were able to find a video of a house fire that was located at 2673 Perkins Ave that occurred on February 15. The house was two stories and abandoned, and there were also two outbuildings that had been set on fire.

According to the timestamp on the video, it had been recorded before the Lake View Fire Department had arrived on the scene of the fire. It was also learned that John Bogue was also present when the video was taken by Nick Bogue as indicated by the release.

John Bogue was charged with two counts of burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. Nick Bogue was charged with three counts of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

John Bogue and Nick Bogue were booked into the Sac County Jail. John Bogue’s bail was set at $80,000 and Nick Bogue’s bail was set at $42,000.

The release did not specify if the two men had any familial relation.