Video shows man dumping lighter fluid on himself during disturbance at Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A video circulating social media shows a man creating a disturbance in a Sioux City gas station as well as pouring lighter fluid on himself on Sunday night.

According to court documents, around 10:33 p.m., Cesar Rodriguez, 34, of Sioux City, was inside the Sam’s Mini Mart on West 7th Street when he started to damage merchandise.

Court documents alleged he grabbed a bottle of lighter fluid and poured it on himself. After spilling the lighter fluid on the ground and himself, he took a bottle of strawberry champagne and started drinking it.

Video Courtesy of Destiny Topete

Officials found Rodriguez outside of the gas station. He was arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Rodriguez was arrested in January 2020 for second-degree robbery and in August 2020 for a similar disturbance in a grocery store where court documents alleged he tipped over a tea display and ate an unbought bag of chips while intoxicated.