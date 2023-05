WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Some Siouxland 5th graders got to learn about the importance of water from KCAU’s Meteorologists Victor Perez.

Today, Perez was the keynote speaker at Aquafest! The annual event is hosted by Wayne State College and the Nebraska Extension Office for students to learn all about one of Earth’s most important natural resources. Perez Answered many great questions asked by the 5th graders.

More than 300 students signed up for the event.