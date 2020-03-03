Authorities identify man killed in crash near Decatur

DECATUR, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified one killed and three injured involved in a Friday rollover near Decatur, Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) told KCAU 9 that Friday around 12:20 p.m., a car was going north on Highway 75 about a mile north of Decatur when it left the road, entered the ditch and hit a tree.

They said the driver of the car, Adrienne Navarro Lopez, 36, of South Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three passengers, Raynell Grant, 25, of Macy, Quincy Parker, 19, of Macy, and an 17-year-old juvenile. They were all taken to area hospitals.

The NSP said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. They also said that seatbelts were believed to have not been in use.