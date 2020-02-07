Victims of deadly house fire in Sioux City identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the three victims of the house fire Thursday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a Friday release that two victims who died were Andrew Godberson, 57, and Jessica Fischer, 24, both of Sioux City. A third victim, Juan Galarza, 26, also of Sioux City, is still in critical condition at MercyOne.

Crews were called to 1819 West 1st Street Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke and found the fire in the basement.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said six people were inside the home when the fire started, but by the time firefighters arrived, only three had gotten out safely.

While extinguishing the fire, they found the three victims in the basement who they rescued and were then taken to MercyOne in critical condition, where Godberson and Fischer later died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Details will be released when available.