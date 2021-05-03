Victim of weekend murder identified, officials release more information

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The identity of a person who was fatally shot on Saturday has been released.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, was shot on Saturday.

During an investigation, officials alleged Harrison was outside of a bar waiting for a ride when an argument started between himself and Lawrence Canady, 20, of Sioux City.

When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived at the bar to pick him up, Canady assaulted her, and Harrison tried to intervene.

A physical fight began between the two, and Dwight Evans, 17, of Sioux City, began to fire a handgun at Harrison and shot him at close range. Canady kept hitting Harrison after he had been shot and was lying on the ground. Canady and Evans fled the scene and were located later by officers.

Officials arrested Evans and Canady. During Even’s arrest, a gun was seized.

Canady was charged with willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense.

Evans was charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession of controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp, and assault while participating in a felony. He is being charged as an adult.

During a search of Evan’s residence, 100 grams of marijuana was seized. The investigation into the murder is ongoing.