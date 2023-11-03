SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide that happened on October 26.

Suzette Occhibone, 77, of Sioux City, has been identified as the victim of the homicide that happened at an apartment on the 600 block of Virginia Street.

Occhibone was allegedly killed by Angela Bino, 59, and her daughter, Jessica Bino, 32, both of Sioux City. Court documents further identify Occhibone as Angela Bino’s mother.

According to police, Occhibone was killed in the late hours of October 26. Police were called to the scene at around 11:54 p.m.

Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds after she had allegedly been stabbed and beaten by Angela and Jessica earlier that evening. Occhibone was declared dead at the scene.

Angela and Jessica were both arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder.

Angela Bino courtesy Woodbury Couty Jail