Victim of Tuesday motorcycle crash in Sioux City identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash that took place Tuesday night.

Police said that Danny Sams, 28, of Sioux City, died as a result of the crash.

A motorcycle was heading east at the Tallview Trailer Court and then hit a mobile home on the side of the road waiting to be placed in a lot, the police said.

A fire then started, burning the motorcycle and part of the mobile home. Sioux City Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.

Sams was taken to a hospital, but died due to injuries from the collision.

A 33-year-old woman was also injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.

