Victim of deadly Sioux City shooting identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the victim from the Sunday shooting in Sioux City.

The Sioux City police said the victim was Jason L. Lafferty, 41, of Sioux City. Lafferty was shot and killed Sunday morning in his garage by a handgun.

Police received a report of a shooting at 211 21st Street at 9:38 a.m. Officers arrived and found Lafferty dead from his injures from being shot. They also found Robert Buel, 52, at the residence and took him into custody.

The police said Buel and Lafferty both lived at the residence as roommates and they were in an argument when the Lafferty went to the garage. Buel went into the garage armed with a shotgun and handgun, and pointed the shotgun at Lafferty. Buel allegedly set the shotgun down before then using the handgun to shoot Lafferty.

Buel was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.