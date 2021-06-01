Victim of stolen paint sprayer lures suspected thief into meeting up, says Norfolk PD

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested for breaking into an apartment and stealing a professional paint sprayer.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, police were called to an apartment in May to take a report of a burglary. The victim said that between May 19 and May 21, a professional paint sprayer had been taken from a locked apartment that was being renovated. The victim said he bought the sprayer a few years ago for about $5,000. The victim also told police that they suspected Andrew Wilson, 42, of Norfolk, as the suspect.

Then on Friday at 9:18 a.m., police were called to a hit-and-run in the 2200 block of South 1st Street. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that the victim of the sprayer theft had seen Willson trying to sell the sprayer on the internet. The victim then arranged to meet Wilson at the 2200 block of South 1st Street under the guise of buying the sprayer.

When Wilson arrived, the victim and a friend came in second cars and position them so Wilson couldn’t leave. Wilson tried to leave, hitting a parking lot barrier and a parked vehicle. The theft victim then fired a handgun, hitting Wilson’s car. Wilson rapidly left the area before crashing in a ditch about four miles south before he then fled on foot.

Police said that state troopers and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office helped in the search for Wilson. A local drone operator also assisted, finding Wilson and directing authorities to him. Authorities took Wilson into custody and impounded his vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant on Wilson’s vehicle, authorities found the paint sprayer.

The victim’s handgun was taken as evidence.

Wilson was arrested and charged with burglary. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

The police are still investigating the incident and the reports will be turned into the Madison County Attorney for review of any other possible charges.