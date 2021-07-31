Victim of Sioux City roll-over crash identified

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department has identified the woman who died following a roll-over crash on Thursday.

According to officials, around 11:35 p.m., they responded to a roll-over on 17th Street and Main Street. They believe a vehicle was heading west on 17th Street when it lost control at an intersection, slid off the road, and rolled over.

Investigators said Doua Lor, 37, of Sioux City, was thrown from the vehicle and died due to her injuries.



The investigation into this is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at the time of this release.

Officials also noted that a man in the passenger seat was restrained, and the vehicle came to a rest on its side.