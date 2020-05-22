Victim of Sioux City house fire dies from injuries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue said one of the victims injured during a weekend house fire has died.

The department said that Darrold Barclay, 60, succumbed to his injuries from the fire and passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. His brother, Franklin Barclay, 64, was also injured from the fire.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a fire of a residence at 1613 W 15th Street Sunday around 8 p.m. The two brothers were found in the residence and rescued by crews.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said it extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends.

Sioux City Fire Rescue reported earlier that the cause of the fire was due to a lit cigarette that ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom and then spread throughout the bedroom.