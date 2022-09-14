HUDSON, S.D. (KCAU) – A South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety stated in a Wednesday release that a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn at an intersection onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to take the curve causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and go into the west ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle, the release indicated.

The driver, Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene. the passenger, Glenna Farnsworth, 59, also of Canton, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. The release stated that neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.