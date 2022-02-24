SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the person who died after a Wednesday morning rollover near Sioux City.

Deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office were called to an SUV crash on Highway 20 between Exits 3 and 4a around 8:24 a.m.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Kelli Sue Thoma, 52, of Sioux City.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Kelli Sue Thoma, 52, of Sioux City, lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway entering the southeast ditch before rolling over.

Thoma was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.