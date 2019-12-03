Police identify victim of deadly Sioux City crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City police have released the identity of the driver involved in the fatal crash that happened Monday morning.

The driver has been identified as Patrick Patterson, 26, of Sioux City, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Patterson was driving south on South Lewis Boulevard when he left the road and struck a power line pole. Once authorities arrived on the scene, they found Patterson was the only occupant of the vehicle and had died of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but police said that speed was a contributing factor.