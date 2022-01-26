PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The name of a man who died following a crash Tuesday has been released.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Richard Johnson, 70, of Jackson, Minnesota.

On Tuesday, more than 400 people in Merrill didn’t have power due to a fatal semi-crash in the early morning.

The sheriff’s office said the semi veered off the road into the parking lot of Liberty Auto Sales, and the cab of the semi was smashed in. The driver involved passed away at Floyd Valley Hospital.