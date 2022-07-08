LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The name of a fatal crash victim has been released Friday morning.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling north on K64 Thursday morning when the vehicle lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a rest on a fence line. The crash was fatal for the driver.

The driver was identified as Matthew Howell, 46, of Le Mars.

The crash caused K64 to be closed for 5 hours and re-opened at 11:45 a.m. that day.

The sheriff’s office was helped by Le Mars fire rescue, Oyen’s Fire, Iowa State Patrol, Plymouth County secondary roads, Iowa DOT road maintenance, and Stockton Towing.