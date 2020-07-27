Victim of deadly crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge over the weekend.

Tyler Big Bow, 26, of Sioux City died as a result of injuries during the Saturday crash.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sioux City Saturday around 12:05 a.m.

They said Big Bow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road. He was then taken to MercyOne where he died as a result of his injuries.

Two other passengers, a male and a female were also injured in the accident. Both were taken to MercyOne for treatment of their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.