Victim of deadly crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge identified

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge over the weekend.

Tyler Big Bow, 26, of Sioux City died as a result of injuries during the Saturday crash.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sioux City Saturday around 12:05 a.m.

They said Big Bow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road.  He was then taken to MercyOne where he died as a result of his injuries.

Two other passengers, a male and a female were also injured in the accident.  Both were taken to MercyOne for treatment of their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories