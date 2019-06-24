Vicious dog attack sends one to the hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) A vicious dog attack has sent one person to the hospital.

At around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, animal control along with Sioux City PD cornered the rottweiler in the back yard of a residence on Burton street.

According to police, the animal was aggressively charging at officials, making the dog impossible to snare.

After first trying to lure the dog out with food, the decision was made to taser the dog. But the taser was ineffective on the animal and the dog managed to escape.

A short time later, the animal was located on Prescott Street and was transported to a veterinarian by Animal Control.

The person bitten by the dog has since been released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for the rottweiler’s owner.