Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-The Vice President of the United States is in Siouxland Wednesday night just ahead of a local campaign stop Thursday morning.

Air Force Two landed with the Vice President aboard at about 7 p.m. Wednesday evening that’s more than an hour later than originally scheduled. However, the delay didn’t dampen the spirits of a small group of the Air National Guard members and their families.

Pence is campaigning on behalf of President Trump just ahead of the caucuses set to take place on Monday.

On Thursday the VP makes a bus tour across western Iowa with a stop in Council Bluffs before arriving in Des Moines Thursday night. Folks that gathered for his arrival in Sioux City tell KCAU 9, seeing the Vice President for the first time in person is very special.

“I’ve read about the Vice Presidents and Presidents and studied some but, never got to meet one in person,” said Suriana and Wyatt Bebee.

“It was really cool, I think politics are really interesting because it’s how our world is run, and it’s something I would like to get involved with,” said Andrew Christensen.

Vice President Pence will campaign during a town hall Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Sioux City’s Country Celebrations.

Pence will join President Trump in Des Moines Thursday night for a 7 p.m. with a rally at the Knapp Center on the campus of Drake University.

Democratic candidates are not taking a break this close to the caucuses either. Wednesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden stopped at Western Iowa Tech Community College. He spoke to hundreds of Siouxlanders hoping to sway undecided voters.

Later this week Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren will be making stops in Sioux City to try to persuade last-minute caucus-goers. Click here for a list.