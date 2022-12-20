SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lieutenant Shanna Mueggenberg joined the army more than 15 years ago, but still serves her country and her Siouxland community.

In 2001, Mueggenberg was attending high school in New Jersey when 9/11 happened.

“We didn’t really know what was going on. I remember seeing incredible amounts of smoke and it was really just such a devastating day,” said Lt. Mueggenberg of the U.S. Army.

A couple years later, she decided to serve her country.

“When I was kind of at a crossroads of what to do, I met a recruiter. He said, ‘You interested in joining the Army?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ A couple weeks later, I was gone,” she said.

She became a licensed nurse through a program in the Army and later joined a reserve unit in New York where she provided medical checks on soldiers before their deployment.

She met her future husband while in combat medic training and the two of them moved to Sioux City. She’s currently the director of surgical services at MercyOne Siouxland. Various departments within the hospital report to her and she said her military experience has helped her to better prepare health care workers in Siouxland.

“One of the great things that the Army has taught me is to always prepare someone else to take your role because you never know when you’re going to be out of the fight, so I love that I have three fantastic leaders and I’m trying to help develop them,” said Mueggenberg.

She is currently pursuing the rank of Captain within the Army and said she is proud to continue serving her country and her community.