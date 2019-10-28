Veterans to partake in depredation goose hunt at Sioux City golf course

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A depredation goose hunt will be taking place at the Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City on Tuesday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the hunt will be starting around 7:30 a.m. and will end before 10:30 a.m. They would also like to inform the public even though shotgun noise will be heard in the area, there will not be any danger to the public. Police also mentioned all the ammunition that will be discharged will stay inside the golf course’s property.

This hunt is meant to help limit the number of migrating geese being attracted to the resident geese in the southern parts of Sioux City. The release said other ways have been tried to adjust the behavior of migrating geese during the spring and fall seasons, but they did not work.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is using this opportunity to reintroduce military veterans to hunting.