EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — Those driving along Nebraska Highway 9 on the north side of Emerson will soon see a new Veteran’s Memorial under development.

At Emerson Veterans Memorial Park, newly poured footings are now complete and The $250,000 memorial is expected to be completed later this summer. It will feature seven granite slabs inscribed with veteran’s names and three statues along with a walking path and the flags of all the branches.

KCAU 9 spoke with the president of the veteran’s memorial committee about how he thinks the project his impact the community.

“Think about the veterans that, present and past and future for all that goes, that they will have a deep appreciation for them,” said Veterans Memorial Committee President Dave Mahler said.

The Veterans Memorial Committee started its work back in 2021 and they expect the project to be completed this July.