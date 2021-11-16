Veterans in Norfolk now have free rides through the North Fork Area Transit

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The North Fork Area Transit announced it will provide free rides for veterans thanks to a sponsorship from Norfolk Iron & Metal. Veterans in Norfolk said the new free ride program will be a big help.

“Well it would be a very good option because lots of people don’t have family or friends that can get to them or give them a ride and this will be an option,” Norfolk Veteran Keith Anderson said.

“It’s going to be very comforting to know that if the weather or the car breaks down, there is another transportation situation out there that people can get to and not have to cancel reservations and appointments,” Norfolk Veteran Norbert Widhalm said.

A North Fork Area Transit Driver, who is also a veteran, is glad a free ride program is available to those who served.

“It is a great alternative in a lot of ways, you know obviously on a inclement day or whatever, they’ll have an opportunity to have a safe, easy drive instead of a walk,” Norfolk Veteran and Transit Driver Dick Sheets said.

The free rides wouldn’t be possible thought without a local donation.

“This is a vets ride free program sponsored by Norfolk iron and metal. We are very lucky that they came forward as a company actually last Thursday when we celebrated Veterans Day. Our sponsorship that we asked them is 5,000 dollars to help offset that cost,” Norfolk Area Transit President Traci Jeffery said.

Jeffery said area veterans will soon have more destination options.

“What’s exciting is that in spring of 2022, we are going to be offering what’s called Forklift. A lot of times in around the community, we’ve had people just being picked up. Well now we’re going to have three bus routes going 100 different stops around our communities,” Jeffery said.

“I’ll be there to greet them and maybe help them have a better day than maybe they are having, and that’s one way we can help them through their life,” Sheets said.

The “forklift” program will include 17 busses to accommodate three new bus routes.