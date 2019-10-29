Veterans hunt geese to help control population in city limits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time, a group of veterans was invited to hunt geese inside the city limits of Sioux city Tuesday morning.

Around 14 hunters, many of the military veterans came out to Green Valley Golf Course to hunt geese Tuesday. The birds have been an ongoing issue at the course and also the airport only a few miles away.

“This is the first time I’ve ever gone goose hunting, so this was kind of fun and interesting for me,” said Tim Higgins a local hunter.

Higgins served in the military for nearly two decades and has been an avid deer and pheasant hunter for 25 years.

“Out of our group, we hit at least three of them. We only brought one down in our group. The other ones went off to the other ponds and those guys finished it,” said Higgins.

He was one of the many military veterans invited by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to participate in the hunt.

“Its a good opportunity for them. You know they’re a very respectful bunch. They’re disciplined and they understand zones of fire that sort of thing and they’re going to take direction,” said Steve Griebe, a conservation officer.

The DNR turned the golf course into a hunters dream.

“We have some of the decoys in the water just mimicking the natural movement which attracts the other birds into the area here,” said Andy Kellner, a natural resource biologist.

“Try to disperse the geese and push them on to areas where they can be hunted and have the population managed more and just keep them off of here so they stop causing property damage,” said Griebel.

The DNR says hunting is one-way to help move the waterfowl out of the city limits.

“We will come back and deal with them in the spring and apply some pressure there and hopefully continue to move on and try to force them out and make this a less hospitable place for the geese,” said Griebel.

Higgins hopes the DNR is able to continue this tradition as he looks to improve his geese hunting skills.

“I hope to be back next year. This was a great thing and a lot of fun,” said Higgins.

The DNR says they were pleased with event. They brought in eight geese total. Now they are asking for feedback from the hunters to see how this hunt can be improved moving forward.