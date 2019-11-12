Veterans honored at Woodbury County Courthouse observance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A special Veterans Day observance took over the Woodbury County Courthouse earlier Monday.

The Marine Corps League, Siouxland Detachment 507, and members from the 185th Air Refueling Wing all taking part at the ceremony hosted by the Commission of Veteran Affairs.

A packed room of Siouxlanders showed veterans their support and thanking them for their service.

One veteran, Rene LaPierre of American Legion Post 697, said that being recognized on Veterans Day is a special honor.

“When their country didn’t honor them, when their country didnt respect them. So it’s that day that means so much. Now we’re all brothers and sisters in arms, and no one’s forgotten. No veteran is ever forgotten, o matter what war or conflict they served in.” LaPierre said.

And as this yearly event continues to grow, organizers hope to host another Veterans Day observance year.