Veterans gather for third annual Warrior Fest

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Veterans on motorcycles from across the country gathered in Vermillion on Saturday for the third annual Warrior Fest as well as the national meetings for the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club.

The Vermillion Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the South Dakota Chapter of USVMC to put on the affair held at a member’s home in Burbank.

President of the Chapter Charles “Hotrod” Bohr talked about the purpose of the annual event.

“The cause is number on of course, but it’s about the brotherhood too, and you know we can’t do it without the support from the community as well,” said Bohr.

The party continued through the night with live music, a cornhole tournament, and a go cart track.