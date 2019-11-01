Veteran’s Day observance to be held at Woodbury County Courthouse, open to public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs is sponsoring a Veteran’s Day observance at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11 at the Woodbury County Courthouse, with guest speaker Mary Jordan, LISW IADC, the Director of the Sioux City Bet Center.

Master of Ceremonies, Stella Daskalakis, will emcee the event. Others participating in the observance include:

The Marine Corps League

Siouxland Detachment 507

POW/MIA ceremony by Hornick’s American Legion Post 492

Invocation and Benediction by Andrew Nelson

Chaplain for the 185th Refueling Wing

National Anthem and musical selections performed by the Siouxland Discover Choir and Taps by Carey Anderson

Posts and Chapters of various Woodbury County Veterans organizations are encouraged to attend with their colors. Those who attend will be recognized.

The courthouse doors will open for the observance at 10:30 a.m. and will close again immediately following the observance.

The public is encouraged to attend.

