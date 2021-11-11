Veterans Day celebration held at Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb., (KCAU) — A special ceremony honored those who’ve served our country and fought for our freedom Thursday at Siouxland Freedom Park.

There was a presentation of the colors by several area American Legion Posts and a firing party at the event.

President of the Freedom Park, Mike Newhouse, led the ceremony before inviting everyone inside the warmth of the Interpretive Center.

Post commander of the 307th American Legion, John Ludwick, said Veterans Day should always be celebrated.

“We’re still veterans, veterans still serving. It’s an obligation you took. It’s an oath you don’t renege on even though you’re not on active duty anymore, you know it still means something,” Ludwick said.

Newhouse says Freedom Park continues looking to evolve, saying they’re now raising funds for a Korean War memorial.