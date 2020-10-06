Veteran receives gifts from military assistance program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Being left alone with our own thoughts can be hard, especially for those who have served in the Armed Forces.

At Legion Post 64, retired Sgt. Adam Menin was gifted items from a grant called the Operation Comfort Warriors, which aims to keep moral high among veterans who have suffered mental or physical damage as a result of their service, giving them healthier ways to occupy time.

“Geared more towards the mental stability and motor skills and anything that recreational items can provide for a veteran like myself, severe mental issues as well as physical issues,” said Menin.

Operation Comfort Warriors is a program by the American Legion that has been helping veteran for more than a decade.

