‘Very proud of them’: SSC police officers recognized for saving person’s life

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two South Sioux City officers were recognized for going above and beyond their duties Monday night at South Sioux City’s council meeting.

Officers Chad Clausen and Cody O’Dell were honored for their part in saving a person’s life.

On May 4, the two were called to a scene where someone was trying to hurt themselves. After initially not finding anything, they left the scene. The officers were called back and found a person inside a garage in a running vehicle. The officers forced their way into the garage. Carbon monoxide levels were extremely high, but they were able to get the person out and to get them medical attention.

“Well, I’m very proud of them. You fall back to, ‘They’re doing their job,’ but our job can be quite boring at times, it can be exhilarating, or it can be very challenging, and I think, in this case, their actions probably led to the saving of a person that might of wanted to end their life,” said South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon.