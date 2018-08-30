Very Nice Thursday Video

AUGUST 29, 2018 - We have another nice day in store on Thursday. Temperatures will still be a bit below normal, though.

In the meantime, look for a clear sky tonight. The low will be 54.

Tomorrow, clouds will be increasing but we should stay dry. The high will be 77.

A warm front will push through on Friday, lifting temperatures into the 80s for Friday and Saturday.

Showers and storms are likely on Sunday, and this rain chance will push our temperatures back to the 70s.

At least Labor Day now appears dry and comfortable for some Labor Day picnics. Expect a partly cloudy sky and a high of 81.

Scattered showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday, though, along with, you guessed it, cooler highs in the 70s.

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist