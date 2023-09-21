SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is getting ready for this year’s nature calls event.

Nature Calls is a fundraising event for the nature center. People can enjoy some auctions, raffles and taste over 70 types of craft beers and the Education Director told KCAU 9 that the center really enjoys the help that goes into funding the nature center.

“It is very heartwarming. We have incredible sponsors that help underwrite the event as well as all of these donors and volunteers that help us accomplish this amazing event,” Education Director at the Nature Center Theresa Kruid said.

Nature Calls take place at the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. Anybody who wants to attend the event must purchase their tickets in advance.

Tickets can be found here. Tickets are also available at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center during open hours or by calling 712-258-0838. Contact Theresa at tkruid@woodburyparks.org for more information.