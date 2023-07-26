SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With temperatures not expected to go below 90 degrees this week, medical officials want to remind Siouxlanders to stay safe while outdoors.

The CDC recommends drinking a cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes, especially if you’re outside working, and finding shade when you can.

According to Dr. Tonja Winekauf with MercyOne, not being careful enough can lead to many heat-related illnesses.

“With heat stroke, what we see is that our body temperature rises to a 103 degrees or higher, we develop the same symptoms as heat exhaustion,” said Dr. Winekauf, “So, we get the headaches, and the nausea, maybe develop some vomiting, we get some heat cramps, we just don’t feel well. We get confused which can lead to loss of consciousness. Very dangerous, immediately seek medical attention.”

Dr. Winekauf also wants to remind Siouxlanders who take medications to drink more water than the average person, as some pills can be dehydrating.