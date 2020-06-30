Vermillion woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on June 22 in Yankton.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, on June 22 at 10:49 p.m., the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2006 Chrysler Sebring had been reported stolen.

The Yankton Police Department tried to stop the car in city limits. The car was heading west on Fourth Street when it failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while turning north onto Summit Street.

Officials said the Chrysler crashed into a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was heading east.

Both drivers were taken to the Yankton hospital by ambulance.

Andrienne Whitefeather, 35, driver of the Sebring, later died due to injuries. Tyler Andrea, 32, driver of the Silverado, had serious injuries, but none were life-threatening.

Authorities reported that neither people were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.

Latest Stories