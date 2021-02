VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is sending a reminder for people to inspect their vehicles and trailers before traveling after pulling over a commercial vehicle Thursday night.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Vermillion trooper noticed a commercial motor vehicle traveling north on I-29 leaning to one side.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said to remember to always inspect your vehicles and trailers before traveling to ensure it is safe to operate.