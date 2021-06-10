Vermillion to serve as finish line for bicyclists making 460-mile trek across South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Since June 6, 200 bicyclists across the country have been taking part of a 460 mile tour in South Dakota. The tour will make one final stop in Vermillion this weekend.

Bicyclists from 29 states have been participating in the RASDak 2021 The Best Dam Ride, which goes through four South Dakota dams: Oahe Dam, Fort Randall Dam, Big Bend Dam, and Gavins Point Dam. The trek began in Pollock, S.D. on June 6 and will conclude in Vermillion on June 12.

The tour have made overnight stops in Mobridge, Gettysburg, Pierre, and Chamberlain. Bikers will stay overnight on Thursday in Platte and will stay overnight in Tyndall on Friday. The ride will conclude with a finish line celebration in Vermillion on Saturday.

Besides seeing the four dams, bikers visited the Mobridge Klein Museum, Cathedral on the Prairie in Hoven, Dakota Sunset Museum at Gettysburg, the State Capitol and nearby monuments in Pierre, Akta Lakota Museum at Chamberlain.

Bicyclists will visit Cecil and Phyllis Menscher Museum in Platte, and celebrate Hot Dog Days in Tyndall.

For more information on RASDak 2021, click here.