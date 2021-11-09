Vermillion school board passes second reading of transgender bathroom policy

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — A debate over transgender use of school bathrooms brought more than 100 people to Monday night’s Vermillion, South Dakota school board meeting.

The Vermillion School Board of Education was expected to discuss a new policy allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender they identify with.

Superintendent Matt Rogers says the district has been working on this issue for three months. The school board approved the first reading of the policy last week with the second, and final, reading scheduled for Monday night.

Several public meetings have been held, but with a vote imminent, dozens of people for and against the new policy packed the meeting.

After more than three hours of debate, board members voted 3-2 in favor of the second reading of the new policy.

The board also agreed to revisit the issue, specifically as it regards the use of locker rooms and overnight road trips by students.