Vermillion residents let out a howl

VERMILLION, S.D.(KCAU) – Calming activities like drawing apparently aren’t for everyone looking to destress.

Vermillion residents let out their tension by attending the Dakota Brick House Nightly Howl.

Every night at 8 p.m., people step outside to howl like a coyote. Some howlers said it’s just a good way to remind everyone they’re still a community and that they’ll get through this.

Honestly, I got the inspiration from other towns doing this, and so I figures that Vermillion is a tight knit community and that it would be helpful to bring it together.” said Amberly Baus, the creator of Howl For Vermillion.

“For us, it’s just exciting to know that with USD and of the support we have from USD. I think that this will take off.” says Josh Scherrer, General Manager of Dakota Brick House.

Howlers are asked to take a video of the howling as part of the event.