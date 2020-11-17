Vermillion Police searching for multiple persons of interest

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Vermillion Police are attempting to identify multiple persons of interest.

According to the Vermillion Police Department (VPD), authorities are searching for a male suspect that was involved in an incident at Ace Hardware last Thursday, November 11 at 11:30 p.m.





Photos courtesy of the Vermillion Police Department.

Police are also searching for a female that was involved in an incident at the Pump N Stuff on Saturday, October 10 at 11:22 a.m.

Photo courtesy of the Vermillion Police Department.

The Vermillion Police Department asks if anyone has information on their identities, to call at 605-677-7070.