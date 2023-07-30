Vermillion S.D. (KCAU) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a fatal stabbing on Sunday.

According to a release from the City of Vermillion, officers received a report of a stabbing at 4:09 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officials found the man and determined that he was deceased.

Chexaia Liggins, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The release states that there are no other suspects believed to be involved in the incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, however, no further details are available at this time.