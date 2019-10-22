Vermillion Police asking for help identifying three possible eyewitnesses to a hit-and-run

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The Vermillion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three possible eyewitnesses to a hit-and-run that occurred during Dakota Days weekend.

According to the Facebook post, police responded to a call around 2 a.m. on October 5 after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Authorities would like the public’s help in identifying the three men in this video. They are the three walking towards and then past the camera and have already been identified as eyewitnesses to the hit-and-run, according to the Vermillion Police Department.

Police also said the three men left the downtown area around 1:50 a.m. and they were last seen walking south through the drive-through lane of Bank of the West.

If you know them, contact Detective Davis by calling him at (605) 677-7070 or emailing him at mdavis@vermillionpd.org.