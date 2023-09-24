VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Sunday near the University of South Dakota (USD) campus.

The Vermillion Police Department stated in a release that officers received a sexual assault on Pine Street south of Cherry Street Sunday at 5:45 a.m.

The police said that an “unknown man approached a woman, physically assaulted her, and made sexual contact without consent.” The suspect was described being six feet tall and wearing a hoodie and pants.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The victim is not a USD student, the release states, but a the university sent a notification was sent to staff and students since it happened near the campus.

The police department states that this case is not related to other sexual assaults that took place reported at the university.